Health advocates urge Illinois to involve more pharmacies to help give COVID-19 vaccines at assisted living sites

Many of the pharmacists have signed up with the state ICARE registry to give shots to the public, but are awaiting state approval, Reynolds said.

“We are ready, willing and able,” Reynolds said. “We just got to be told when and where we need to be, and we’ll be there.”

Syracuse University law professor Nina Kohn, who specializes in elder law, said any delay in vaccinations could result in more deaths.

“These delays are lethal,” she said. “The devastation we’re seeing in nursing homes is not inevitable. There’s so much that can be done to stop the unnecessary deaths we’re seeing.”

In addition to involving local pharmacies, she said, states or the federal government could limit nursing home workers to only one facility, to prevent their spreading the virus in multiple buildings.

She warned that assisted living facilities may have very vulnerable patients but not be as well equipped to handle vaccinations as skilled nursing facilities.

“Early indications are that using local pharmacies can help, because you are bringing additional resources to bear on the problem,” she said.