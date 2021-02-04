Health care worker denied Moderna vaccine because Kane County says it will not give it to pregnant or breastfeeding moms

Kate Raess read the studies, talked to her obstetrician and consulted with her pediatrician.

After months of consideration, the Illinois mom, who is breastfeeding her newborn son, decided she would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

So in early January, as a clinical therapist eligible for the vaccine, she found herself sitting in a chair at a Kane County Health Department location, arm ready for the shot.

Then, she was told she could not have one.

“I was so shocked,” Raess said. “To sit down in that metal chair and be told no, it’s like someone took a pin to a little kid’s balloon.”

An official told her, she said, the county decided pregnant and breastfeeding woman should not get a vaccine. In a statement, Kane County Health Department spokeswoman Susan Stack confirmed they do not provide the vaccine to pregnant or lactating women, citing the lack of data on breastfeeding or pregnancy for the Moderna vaccine, which the department is providing.