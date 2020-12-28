 Skip to main content
Health officials say Illinois COVID-10 deaths tops 16,000
Health officials say Illinois COVID-10 deaths tops 16,000

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic now tops 16,000 with the numbers released Monday by state public health officials.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 4,453 new confirmed and possible cases of the virus. With the accompanying 105 deaths, the state’s death toll rose to 16,074.

The new COVID-19 cases were found among 51,406 tests conducted over the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, is 8.7%.

As of late Sunday, 4,243 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of that number, 884 patients were in intensive care units and 515 patients were on ventilators.

