Hear from the candidates running for General Assembly seats in the 105th, 88th districts

Cummings said she appreciated that the state has leadership that will listen to medical professionals when making decisions related to the pandemic. She said next steps should include considering how to rebound when this is over and that she would focus on rebounding small businesses so that they "have the opportunity to thrive."

Police reform

Reimaging community safety is a priority for Cummings, among health care and the response to COVID-19. She said she wants to evaluate how the state ensures the safety of citizens.

"We've seen bills come to the floor on sensitivity training and none of it has gone through," Cummings said.

She referenced several measures she would pursue including adding mental health resources for officers, having shifts split so that officers don't have to be policing the streets for multiple shifts at a time and adding requirements for police to live in the communities they serve similarly to what she recalls from her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

"It leaves you feeling with a sense of community," she said. "... Your perspective is different and you don't look like an outsider."

Brady said he has already built a relationship with key groups in Bloomington-Normal.