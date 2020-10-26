Hear from the candidates running for General Assembly seats in the 105th, 88th districts

BLOOMINGTON — The response to the coronavirus pandemic, health care and police reform are key issues for candidates running for General Assembly seats in the 105th and 88th districts on Nov. 3.
Dan Brady, Republican incumbent of the 105th District, said one of his goals is to continue to work hard on behalf of his constituents in every aspect. Democratic challenger Chemberly Cummings said she is running the platform of reviving Illinois communities so that they are “strong and energetic.” The district covers a portion of Bloomington, Normal, Lexington, Hudson, Carlock and other Central Illinois communities.
Karla Bailey-Smith is running to represent the 88th District as an active and effective leader. Republican incumbent Keith Sommer, who was first elected in 2012, did not return requests for comment. The district covers Bloomington, Morton, Washington and some surrounding areas.
105th District
Coronavirus
Brady referenced his actions toward securing free COVID-19 testing in McLean County. A testing site at the county fairgrounds opened on March 28 and was staffed by roughly 50 members of the National Guard.
"Not only did I get an extension for the National Guard to stay when they were about to pull out of being here, but I developed a plan to keep the testing site there," Brady said. He added that he would continue to make similar decisions so that "all of the constituents can get the proper access to COVID resources."
Cummings said she appreciated that the state has leadership that will listen to medical professionals when making decisions related to the pandemic. She said next steps should include considering how to rebound when this is over and that she would focus on rebounding small businesses so that they "have the opportunity to thrive."
Police reform
Reimaging community safety is a priority for Cummings, among health care and the response to COVID-19. She said she wants to evaluate how the state ensures the safety of citizens.
"We've seen bills come to the floor on sensitivity training and none of it has gone through," Cummings said.
She referenced several measures she would pursue including adding mental health resources for officers, having shifts split so that officers don't have to be policing the streets for multiple shifts at a time and adding requirements for police to live in the communities they serve similarly to what she recalls from her hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.
"It leaves you feeling with a sense of community," she said. "... Your perspective is different and you don't look like an outsider."
Brady said he has already built a relationship with key groups in Bloomington-Normal.
"I have open dialogue with local law enforcement and am a part of and interact with the local NAACP," he said. Brady says those relationships will help him "enact true reform and get substantial results" in relation to police reform.
88th District
Health care and coronavirus
Smith talked about the 10 years when she lived in London, where the National Health System is paid for with value added tax on goods and services. "Private health care still exists in the UK, but most people enjoy preventative health care and necessary surgeries at no out of pocket costs," she said. "States can lead the way."
Smith said she wants to see health care as a right and the health care system changed to allow for those who can afford it to still pay for private care.
“But for the majority of us to have access to affordable or ‘free’ comprehensive health care.”
Smith said she felt the state handled their response to COVID-19 well in the beginning, but there should have been a better plan in place for small businesses.
“We need to prioritize support for small businesses, which keep money circulating within our communities,” Smith said. “We might also need to have a freeze of rent and mortgages for rental property owners.”
She added that before public schools can open to entirely in-person, there has to be state guidelines and protocols that all schools follow for testing, contact tracing and rules for quarantine.
“We also need to look at better support for child care, as schools turn to hybrid models,” Smith said.
Police reform
Some of the workload should be taken off of police, according to Smith.
“We need social workers to respond to calls regarding mental health, homelessness, and drug addiction,” said Smith. “We can allow our police to spend more time investigating serious crimes if we work to change laws that criminalize being poor or being addicted to drugs. Homelessness, mental health problems, and drug addiction should not be reasons people are interacting with the police.”
Implicit bias and de-escalation training should be a state requirement, Smith said.
“Years of systemic racism has cemented in many minds that a person of color is suspicious, is more likely to be a criminal,” she said. “Here in McLean County, people of color are stopped by police disproportionately. This is because of implicit bias, and we need to change these views and this behavior.”
