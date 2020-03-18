Here's what you need to know if you're unemployed because of coronavirus in Illinois

But the bill does not mention companies larger than 500 employees, and businesses with fewer than 50 employees can apply for an exemption if providing those benefits would put the company's survival at risk. Self-employed and gig workers will be eligible for a tax credit worth two weeks of their average pay and two-thirds of that pay for 12 weeks of family leave.

If the bill passes and Trump signs it, workers in the following categories would qualify for benefits:

-- Have a current diagnosis of COVID-19

-- Quarantined (including self-imposed quarantine) at the instruction of a health care provider, employer or government official, to prevent the spread of COVID19

-- Caring for another person who has COVID-19 or who is under a quarantine related to COVID-19

-- Caring for a child or other individual who is unable to care for themself due to the COVID-19-related closing of their school, child care facility or other care program

Anyone struggling to pay their utility bills will not have to worry about losing service during the crisis. The Illinois Commerce Commission placed a moratorium on utility shutoffs until the state lifts its state of emergency declaration.