Here's how much more snow is coming to Bloomington-Normal

LINCOLN — The winter weather storm moving through Illinois has been heavier in the southern and eastern regions of the state, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

A couple of the heavier bands of snow have been dumping about an inch per hour, said Alex Erwin of the National Weather Service.

“For the roadways, if you don’t have to be out in this, don’t be out. Stay home. Let the road crews try to get their job done and stay off the roadways, I know I’ve been hearing lots of reports that they’re very hazardous,” Erwin said.

At least 2-4 inches of snow has fallen in Bloomington and the surrounding communities since about noon, while about 3-4 inches of snow is forecasted to accumulate throughout the rest of Monday night.

A total of 5-7 inches is expected to accumulate from Monday, with some areas reaching up to 9 inches.