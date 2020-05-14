Here's how to file complaints about businesses violating Illinois' coronavirus rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BELLEVILLE — Illinois officials have issued many orders, placed many restrictions and offered many guidelines for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in the past two months, and residents have largely abided by them.

State, county and local police are reporting no big problems with enforcement.

"I think the public is doing a pretty good job at this," said Sgt. Chris Watson, south deputy chief in the Illinois State Police's public information office. "They're really paying attention to (Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order), and they're really taking it seriously."

The order, which became effective March 21, required "nonessential" businesses to close temporarily, allowed "essential" ones to continue operating and asked residents to stay at home as much as possible. Other rules and regulations have listed precautions that employers must take to protect the safety of customers, workers and the public.

But violations do occur, and that leaves some people wondering what to do when they see one.

There are three major types of complaints: Those related to the policies of essential businesses, those related to the actions of nonessential businesses and those related to the behavior of individual citizens.