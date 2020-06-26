Here's what to know about masks as Illinois prepares to move to next phase of reopening plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coronavirus restrictions will continue to loosen on Friday, when the state enters Phase 4 of its Restore Illinois plan, but attitudes and policies on the wearing of masks have changed very little among state officials, businesses, scientists and doctors.

Here are some frequently asked questions:

What is the state's policy on masks?

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office continue to ask residents to wear face coverings in public buildings, with a few exceptions, and outside if they're unable to practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others.

It's believed that masks can keep people from contracting the coronavirus but also protect others, particularly senior citizens and those with underlying health problems.

"Face coverings are kind of the norm now," Public Health spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said Thursday. "There's not a vaccine for the virus, and there is not a highly effective treatment that's widely available, so those two things have not changed.

"One thing we do know is that face coverings can reduce the transmission of the virus."

Are masks required in restaurants?