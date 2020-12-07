Heroes to Heroes Drive-thru Toy Drive planned in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Toys for Tots of McLean County is hosting the Heroes to Heroes Drive-thru Toy Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Binny’s parking lot on Veterans Parkway in Bloomington.

The Heroes to Heroes event invites area residents to become heroes by donating new, unwrapped toys for children who are less fortunate. Heroes – military members, first responders, doctors, nurses and teachers – will be on hand to receive the toys.

Toys for Tots collects new, unwrapped toys each year before Christmas. The organization distributes the toys for Christmas to children and families in need. More information on Toys for Tots is available at bloomington-il.toysfortots.org.

In 2019, Toys for Tots of McLean County distributed more than 13,000 toys and supported more than 4,300 children.

