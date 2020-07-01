He's back! With some changes, Lincoln beckons visitors back to museum

Dan Govert and his son, Dylan, couldn't wait to make the three-and-a-half-hour trip from Crown Point, Ind., to Springfield for the reopening of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum Tuesday for foundation members.
The museum, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in April, reopens to the greater public on Wednesday as part of Illinois' Phase 4 plan, so Tuesday was a bit of a trial run for testing out procedures and protocols involving social distancing.
Govert, wearing a mask, didn't seem to mind, especially when the 16th president is the draw.
"I teach special education history to high school students in Gary, Indiana," Govert explained. "Being honest, he's one of the few presidents students can name automatically. They know that name. They know that face.
"Lincoln has connection (for them) because he's everywhere. That's one they know."
The downtown museum and library have been closed since March 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rules about large gatherings, said ALPLM communications director Chris Wills.
Now visitors must get their temperature checked before admittance (visitors registering over 100.4 degrees will be turned away) and will be asked to wear a face mask or covering the entirety of the visit.
Signs also ask visitors to practice physical distancing -- keeping a "Lincoln" apart, some six-feet-four inches -- and to wash or sanitize hands frequently.
In addition to doing frequent cleaning of areas around the museum, like benches, custodial staff are using electrostatic sprayers to clean the museum's theaters between showings as well as at the beginning of the day.
Interactive touchscreens also are temporarily closed throughout the museum.
"(With the signage) we want to remind people of their part in this equation, their responsibility to keep a safe distance and be respectful of other people and their health and simultaneously reassure them that we're keeping up our end of the bargain," Wills said. "We're cleaning everything as much as we possibly can, so that's why there stickers around, to say this is a clean surface."
Mrs. Lincoln's Attic, a youth activity area, and Union Station, the location of the train exhibition, are temporarily closed, Wills said. The museum's cafe, which is run by an outside contractor, is also closed, he added.
Wills said museum staff had a long discussion about one of the most popular parts of the museum: the Lincoln family, a picture-taking "must" for visitors.
There's now a ring around the Lincoln family, striking a balance, Wills said, with safety, fun and education.
"Eventually, we decided that it was enough to mark off territory so that people would know you can take a picture, but just stay outside of this ring and don't touch the Lincolns," Wills said. "You can have fun, you can get your picture, just give the family a little breathing space."
Dr. Chris Ehrlich of Springfield had planned on taking his son, William, 13, and daughter, Amber, 15, boating on Tuesday until rainy weather washed out those plans.
A trip to the museum was "a good Plan B," Ehrlich said.
"We're very excited it's back open now," Ehrlich said. "It's a fantastic place. We're lucky to have it here in Springfield."
As for Lincoln, "I think here in Springfield we take (him) for granted just because he's everywhere around here," Ehrlich said. "But especially with what's going on in our society these days, we need to reach back to the past and learn from our mistakes and I think Lincoln was a great person to look up to."
Wills said the staff is excited to show off the museum again.
"Everybody is so pleased to have folks coming back here," he said. "The employees here are so proud of President Lincoln and so proud of this institution that it's really been frustrating not to be able to share it with the public and so having people back again is just a big thrill for us all.
"(His popularity) speaks to what a hold he has on American imagination. He provides a lesson and an example for us in so many different areas. He's an example for kids who want to better themselves. He's an example for adults who want to be responsible and do the right thing. He's an example for writers who want to phrase things just right."
For other questions about the reopening of the museum and library, go to https://www2.illinois.gov/alplm.
