High school proms are back — but with adjustments for COVID-19

At Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, two traditional proms with roughly 250 students each — one for juniors, another for seniors — will be held in the school gymnasium on May 27.

While those proms will include standard pre-pandemic fare like dancing and refreshments, students will be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test and wait 15 minutes for the results before being admitted to the festivities, school President Brad Bonham said.

Seniors who get a negative test result will also be eligible to participate in graduation, being held on the high school’s football field the following day, he said.

“We think this is going to be a wonderful experience for our students, who will be wearing masks and being as safe as possible,” Bonham said. “This past year has been so difficult for our senior class, and I’m so proud of how strong and resilient they’ve been.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez II, a senior at Mansueto High School in Chicago, said when the Noble Network of Charter Schools shut down last year, he was “really upset, because we were planning a Brighton Park multicultural fest, and the entire community was really looking forward to it.”