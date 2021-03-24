High school seniors across Illinois won’t have to take SAT to graduate this spring because of COVID-19 disruptions

CHICAGO — As they focus on how and when they can reopen high schools, Chicago Public Schools leaders have announced that the class of 2021 will not have to take the SAT test as a graduation requirement.

Other Illinois school districts are also being granted the test-optional choice for this year’s graduating seniors.

Illinois high school students typically take the SAT test during the spring of their junior year, both for college admissions and because the state typically requires that students sit for the exam in order to earn a high school diploma.

But last year’s exams were suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fall, makeup tests were offered at many Chicago-area high schools, marking what in many cases was the first time they had opened for students since the spring statewide shutdown.

Like other districts, CPS is still making the SAT test available for seniors who haven’t yet taken the SAT. CPS has set April 13 and 27 as testing dates, with a makeup on May 18.

At a Board of Education Wednesday, CPS CEO Janice Jackson said students are still strongly encouraged to take the exam if it’s needed for college applications.