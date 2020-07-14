Higher than expected: Illinois’ $52.8M take from weed sales double what state projected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois collected almost $52.8 million in tax revenue during the first six months of recreational marijuana sales, marking a bright spot among the state’s pandemic-scarred finances.

The figure nearly doubled Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s budget estimates, which predicted the state would collect $28 million in cannabis tax revenue before June 30.

Recreational marijuana sales have continued to rise throughout the pandemic, while many other retailers saw sales drop off. Dispensaries set a monthly record in June, when they sold $47.6 million worth of recreational pot.

Total recreational marijuana sales in the first six months have topped $239.1 million.

Of the $52.8 million in tax revenue, the state collected about $34.7 million in cannabis excise taxes and $18 million in sales taxes, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office. The sales tax revenue will be shared with local governments.

The state expects $25.9 million to go into its general fund, which pays for most day-to-day operations, and a portion is set to be reinvested into communities hit hard by the war on drugs.