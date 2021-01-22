Hollister departs Peoria's Northwoods Mall; GameStop to follow

PEORIA — The national-retail environment continues to be tough, and its ramifications continue to be felt in Peoria.

Northwoods Mall lost one tenant recently and is to lose another one Saturday. That's when the GameStop video-game store is to close, according to an employee who answered the telephone there earlier this week.

Earlier, the Northwoods branch of the Hollister Co. clothing chain shuttered. It isn't clear when. The phone number no longer works, and the Peoria location no longer appears on the Hollister website.

A message was left for Northwoods General Manager Ryan Whalen.

Founded 20 years ago, Hollister specializes in teen and young-adult clothing and accessories. It's an offshoot of the Abercrombie & Fitch clothing chain.

Hollister has about 500 stores worldwide.

Some retailers have been paring brick-and-mortar footprints in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. GameStop is among them.

The company's 2020 third-quarter net sales were down 30% compared to the previous year, although losses weren't as bad. Changes in technology also were cited as a reason for the sales decline.