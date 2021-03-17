Hospital admits improperly vaccinating Trump Tower workers

CHICAGO — An official of a hospital on Chicago's West Side that largely serve Black and Latino people admitted Tuesday that members of his staff improperly vaccinated Trump Tower workers.

Loretto Hospital president George Miller said in a memo to hospital staff that 72 restaurant, hospital and other support personnel at Trump International Chicago were vaccinated by hospital workers. Chicago restaurant workers and hotel staff aren't currently eligible for the vaccine.

Miller said the workers inoculated earlier this month were largely black and brown residents of the community around the hospital who were unable to leave their jobs during regular hours.

"This effort was one of multiple off-site community vaccination initiatives undertaken by The Loretto Hospital in accordance with its mission of ensuring vaccine accessibility to the minority communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic," the hospital said in a statement.

Miller wrote the hospital was under the mistaken belief restaurant and other frontline hospitality industry workers were considered "essential" under the City of Chicago's 1B eligibility requirements.

"I now understand, after subsequent conversations with the Chicago Department of Public Health, that we were mistaken," Miller wrote.