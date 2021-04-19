House bill would free up Medicaid spending for autism treatment in Illinois

“It does scare me a little bit, if the funding runs out,” Lear said.

Help might be on the way from Springfield.

Legislation filed in the Illinois House would free up millions of dollars in Medicaid coverage for autism treatment after a previous bungled attempt in 2019.

House Bill 16, introduced by Rep. Deb Conroy, D-Villa Park, would amend rules for the state’s medical assistance program to allow Medicaid to cover specific treatments for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

ASD is a developmental disorder that affects communication and behavior. Children and adults diagnosed as being on the autism spectrum can present a wide range of symptoms with varying intensity, from being non-verbal to establishing unusual and repetitive lifelong routines.

ABA therapy is one of the most widespread evidence-based interventions used to treat ASD and other disorders that affect child development.

The Autism Program of Illinois headed by the Hope Institute, worked with Conroy on HB 16 and has lobbied for behavioral therapy to be covered through Medicaid funds. Hope currently provides behavioral therapy to about 200 children diagnosed with ASD through private insurance.