House committee passes bill lowering penalties on small amounts of controlled substances

"Jails shouldn't be a safety net. Unfortunately, that's what they've become. That is not by our design in law enforcement, but the reality is the first time we get to see someone for treatment is within the jail," said Kaitschuk.

However, Kaitschuk said more needed to be done to address accessing public health resources before lowering penalties on drugs.

"We have to expand treatment options and make sure there are adequate treatment options available," said state Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis. "My concern is by taking this from a felony to a misdemeanor is we're going to remove the incentive individuals have to get the treatment they need."

Windhorst said it was his experience as a prosecutor that felony charges helped convince people to seek help.

The committee chairman, state Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, argued that approach is what failed during the war on drugs and cited action to lower penalties for small amounts of drug possession by former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump as evidence Ammons' initiative can have bipartisan support.

Lawmakers previously debated lowering penalties for possessing controlled substances during the January 'lame duck' session, but it did not make any progress. It will now go to the House floor for a vote.

"I have a bad feeling this is really going to fail because there are no public health policies in place before this action," said state Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna.

