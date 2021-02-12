House, new book tell of St. Louis area's ties to slavery

ST. LOUIS — The back hardwood stairs of the historic Taille de Noyer, an antebellum home in Florissant that started as a two-room log cabin for fur traders, tell many stories.

The stairs are worn and dipped in the middle, points out the foreword of a new book about slavery in north St. Louis County.

“Let us remember that some of the feet on those steps did not walk there by choice, that some of the hands on the handrail were being summoned by service,” writes Andrew Theising, the editor of “In the Walnut Grove: A Consideration of the People Enslaved in and Around Florissant, Missouri.”

The book tells the stories of many enslaved people and places around the home, one of the oldest in St. Louis County, now sandwiched between McCluer High School and its tennis courts. Taille de Noyer loosely translates to “Walnut Grove.” Some of the hewn walnut logs that make up its flooring joists would have been made with enslaved labor. (Historians prefer the use of the more humanizing term “enslaved people” over slaves.)

Not many details are known about slavery on the house and its property, though the land’s first owner, John Mullanphy, enslaved people. His children and descendants did as well, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.