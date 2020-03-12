House Republicans call for suspension, audit of Illinois’ automatic voter registration in light of latest problems

As problems with automatic voter registration in Illinois continue to pile up, Republican lawmakers on Wednesday again called for the program to be suspended and subjected to an outside audit, with one legislator saying he’s lost “complete confidence in the secretary of state being able to carry out this program.”
A day earlier, it came to light that 1,151 Real ID applicants were “erroneously” categorized as opting out of registering to vote. Earlier problems with the two-year-old program have allowed non-citizens to register and sent registration materials to 16-year-olds.
Under legislation filed by Springfield Republican Rep. Tim Butler, automatic voter registration would be suspended until Dec. 31, 2021, so that state agencies and election authorities can review the registrations collected since the program began in 2018 and determine whether anyone was “improperly registered to vote and remove any improperly registered voters from the rolls.”
Butler has also filed a House joint resolution calling for an outside, independent audit of Illinois’ program.
Butler called the state’s program "a disaster as we’re looking at it today.”
Secretary of State Jesse White’s office discovered late last week that 1,151 Real ID applicants were erroneously categorized as opting out of registering to vote, when they should have been considered valid registrants. The secretary of state’s office uncovered that issue while reviewing records by hand, and a spokesman on Tuesday attributed the mistakes to conflicting information about some applicants.
The secretary of state’s office, one of the state agencies that collects voter registration data and submits it to the state Board of Elections through the automatic voter registration program, notified the board and turned over the data on those potential voters. The board then notified the 87 affected election jurisdictions, which are spread across the state.
Earlier, it was discovered the secretary of state’s office had sent information to the elections board on roughly 4,700 16-year-olds and on people who indicated on the form that they were not U.S. citizens.
State election officials blocked the registrations of the 16-year-olds, and White’s office said it would stop sending information on 16-year-olds to the Board of Elections when they apply for a driver’s license.
“This is the time for suspension of AVR,” said Republican Rep. Avery Bourne of downstate Morrisonville. “Already the registrations that are happening now with AVR are not valid for this election, and so this is the time. We need an audit, we need suspension and we need to get to the bottom of this. It’s past time that we get this right.”
Senate Republican leader Bill Brady of Bloomington in January called on White’s office to suspend the program “until all glitches, known and unknown, are fixed.”
White told lawmakers at a committee hearing early last month that he put his staff on notice, and that there would be zero tolerance on such issues moving forward.
“We’ve been assured for over two months now that the problems have been fixed, yet problems continue to come up,” Butler said Wednesday.
Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner signed into law the measure that automatically adds Illinois residents to voter rolls when they get or renew their driver’s license. Rauner had previously vetoed an automatic voter registration bill, but signed into law reworked legislation in 2017 that passed with bipartisan support from lawmakers.
“We believe in AVR. We think it’s the right thing to do,” Butler said, noting that he voted in favor of the legislation authorizing it. “We don’t believe in AVR when it’s not carried out properly, and it’s currently not being carried out properly. We need to take a long, hard look at this, to make sure it is the right system in place in Illinois and correct the problems that we have so we can move forward without any of these questions in the future.”