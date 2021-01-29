How do I schedule a second COVID-19 vaccine shot? Common Illinois vaccine questions answered.

Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco and Walmart are scheduling second shots when people get their first shots.

Q: What if I can’t get my shot 21 days or 28 days after the first?

A: People shouldn’t panic if they can’t get their second doses on day 21 or 28, said Dr. Michelle Prickett, an associate professor of medicine in pulmonary and critical care at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Those are the recommended times for the second doses, but there is wiggle room. Those second doses may also be given, if necessary, up to four days earlier than the recommended time or as late as within six weeks of the first dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As long as people receive their second doses within that six-week time frame, “It should be effective,” Prickett said.

Q: Why hasn’t my health system contacted me yet to make an appointment for a vaccination?