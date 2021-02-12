How is Illinois' COVID-19 limit of 50 people in a space determined? Is it enforced?

Loosened state restrictions mean that groups can meet indoors and more activities can take place there. But there are limits to how many people can be in one place at a time.

Here's a quick rundown on what those rules are, and how and why those decisions are made.

Activities including indoor dining, youth sports and meetings that can have as many as 50 people or 50% of the space's capacity — whichever is lower.

The starting point for all of this is the room capacity as established by the local fire department.

Those are based on several factors, including the amount of square footage available, the particular use of the space, type of building construction, number of proper exits, where the public exits to, the travel distance to those exits and whether there is there a sprinkler system, among other things, Stanley N. Taylor, the chief of the fire prevention division at the Peoria Fire Department, said.

Think of a restaurant, Taylor said. Its occupancy would be based upon waiting room area, dining area with tables and chairs and areas for employees only. A restaurant with a waiting area of 100 square feet, dining area of 5,000 square feet and a kitchen/bar area 1,500 square feet can have an occupancy of 373.