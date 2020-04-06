How many patients have recovered? Plus other coronavirus questions

The disease can cause varying degrees of illness and is especially troublesome for older adults and people with existing health problems, who are at risk of severe effects, including pneumonia. But for most of those affected, coronavirus creates only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering from the virus.

Three out of four U.S. hospitals surveyed are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a federal report issued Monday. Read the report here.

WHAT FEDERAL RESOURCES HAVE BEEN GIVEN TO ILLINOIS?