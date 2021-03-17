How mild was flu season this year? The 26-hospital Advocate Aurora health system is reporting a grand total of zero cases

The flu usually cuts a wide swath through the Chicago area, but this winter has been different.

Among the more dramatic signs: Advocate Aurora Health is currently reporting a grand total of zero flu cases at its 26 hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin, down from 13,000 last year.

“I was shocked when I saw how low it is,” said Dr. Mark Butterly, vice chair of pediatrics at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Two other Chicago-area hospital systems, Rush Health and Northwestern Medicine, have seen no cases or vanishingly small numbers, and labs reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found only 1,800 positive cases so far this year, compared with 273,000 cases at this point in 2020.

Doctors credit COVID-19 precautions such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, social distancing, and remote work and school, as well as a steep decline in international travel. They also point to the flu vaccine, which got a boost this year, again thanks to COVID-19.

So far, 194 million flu vaccines have been distributed in the U.S. for the 2020-2021 flu season, compared with 175 million for the 2019-2020 flu season.