How much did you pay for hand sanitizer? Here's how many coronavirus price gouging complaints have been filed in Illinois.

CHICAGO — Illinois consumers have filed more than 700 price gouging complaints accusing stores of raising prices on household goods during the rush to stock up because of the new coronavirus.

State investigators who are working from home because of the coronavirus are conducting phone interviews with consumers who file price gouging complaints with the Illinois attorney general’s office, said Tori Joseph, a spokeswoman for that agency.

“We are handling these using our authority under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act. We are contacting businesses directly — some businesses say they have only increased prices in response to suppliers increasing prices. We ask for information on suppliers so that we can follow up with those entities. We have not taken any enforcement actions to date,” Joseph said in an emailed statement.