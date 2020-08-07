How parents can navigate back-to-school anxiety, whether students are in class or learning remotely.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In some ways, Jessi Allender feels lucky her children can return to school for in-person learning in the fall. As a single mom, she feels relief at the ability to fully work, and for her kids to learn from their teachers in a classroom.

But, she added, “I’m still petrified.”

The decision of how children will learn this fall is stressful for parents, who have been under enormous stress already -- with many trying to work and simultaneously help teach children at home in the spring, and reckoning with an extended period of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, they must anticipate what school will look like in the fall.

Allender’s children will return full time to Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School in Hyde Park, and the school is making many thoughtful precautions that help her feel confident in their plan, she said. Her conflicting feelings, even as she believes it’s the right decision, reflect what many parents are going through.

“I’m very anxious and very comforted at the same time,” she said.

Many might be uncomfortable with their limited options, unable to switch schools or easily home-school. Although Chicago Public Schools announced the school year will begin remotely, parents are still discussing whether to eventually let children attend school in person.