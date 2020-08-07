How parents can navigate back-to-school anxiety, whether students are in class or learning remotely.

In some ways, Jessi Allender feels lucky her children can return to school for in-person learning in the fall. As a single mom, she feels relief at the ability to fully work, and for her kids to learn from their teachers in a classroom.
But, she added, “I’m still petrified.”
The decision of how children will learn this fall is stressful for parents, who have been under enormous stress already -- with many trying to work and simultaneously help teach children at home in the spring, and reckoning with an extended period of COVID-19 restrictions. Now, they must anticipate what school will look like in the fall.
Allender’s children will return full time to Akiba-Schechter Jewish Day School in Hyde Park, and the school is making many thoughtful precautions that help her feel confident in their plan, she said. Her conflicting feelings, even as she believes it’s the right decision, reflect what many parents are going through.
“I’m very anxious and very comforted at the same time,” she said.
Many might be uncomfortable with their limited options, unable to switch schools or easily home-school. Although Chicago Public Schools announced the school year will begin remotely, parents are still discussing whether to eventually let children attend school in person.
“We’re in a pandemic, and we’ve never been here before, so nobody knows what the right answer is,” said Catherine Main, a lecturer in educational psychology at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Main said as a parent -- her children are currently in their 20s -- she understands the anxiety parents are experiencing. When people ask her advice, she reminds families the right solution will look different for everyone.
What matters, Main said, is figuring out, “What’s going to be the thing that’s going to help keep our family calm, consistent, predictable and (experiencing) the least amount of stress?”
“We have to give everyone a little bit of a break,” she said.
For Allender, the spring was “overwhelming, all of the time” as she juggled taking care of her 4-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter with a job in health care that requires in-person meetings.
She is comfortable with the many precautions the school is taking, but she is still battling her apprehension, using yoga, deep breathing and, she joked, sorting socks.
“I’m sick to my stomach,” she said. “I’ve had more stress than this before in my life, but this is all new and different.”
Thinking ahead about how to discuss schooling with your children may help, experts said. For children in a classroom, parents can ask the school for information on first-day plans. The school can also help explain what will be different from a child’s perspective when they return to the classroom.
As school gets underway, ask teachers for details on what children have done each day -- helped in the garden, tackled a math problem -- to encourage conversation beyond COVID-19 concerns.
For parents whose children will be remote learning, remember there’s reason to feel stressed as studies get underway.
“Teaching is a profession. There’s an expertise to doing this,” Main said. But, she noted, “Parents do teach their children lots of other things, like how to handle a stressful situation, how to respond to adversity, how to manage your emotions.”
Main suggests observing your child. Spend less time worrying about exactly what you’re doing to help them, and more time watching how they learn. Adjust accordingly.
“Watch how your child goes about solving a problem and ask more questions, rather than give them information,” she said.
Paul Zionts, dean of DePaul University’s College of Education, advises parents to talk through the schedule step by step -- “class from here to here, then you’re with me, then you’re with a teacher, then a break” -- and involve children in crafting it.
“I really think that kids do best when they know what’s coming,” he said.
Zionts suggests that parents think of their children as students -- students who might get irritated when experiencing learning road blocks.
“I’m not going to take what they say personally when they get frustrated because they can’t do something,” he said. “And sometimes, when they get frustrated, they know how to push our buttons.”
Ultimately, Main said, the lesson plans come second to ensuring children have nurturing, consistent and calm adults looking over them.
“Children are pretty resilient as long as they have really caring adults around them,” Main said.
