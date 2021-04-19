How the pandemic produced a surprising silver lining in the fight against homelessness

She jokes about failing the “foreseeability test” she learned about in law school.

As COVID-19 began to creep into Chicago, she grew scared for her family and bought a tent, a radio and other camping supplies, fearing they would have to live outside. She still has the D batteries she stocked up on.

Instead, Drummer was placed at the Hilton Garden Inn and the Orrington in Evanston, where her kids were able to e-learn in a space with two bathrooms, two bedrooms and a living room. Meals from local restaurants were delivered “with a smile” three times a day, and Connections staff brought clothes, toiletries and games for the kids. One of Drummer’s children is autistic and blankets help. They found an extra thick one for her.

The kids weren’t the only ones studying and taking tests online. Drummer had plenty of electricity for bar exam prep. She passed and was admitted in January, according to the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.