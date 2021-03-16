How will you spend your coronavirus relief money? Here are 5 trends to watch

The first coronavirus relief checks were for $1,200. The second ones $600. And now, payments of $1,400 per person are officially due to be sent March 17 (direct deposit), the week of March 22 (paper checks) and the week of March 29 (EIP cards). What will you do with the money?​

Last Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan which, in addition to boosting the amount of the relief payment, expanded eligibility to include dependents over age 16. To qualify for the full payments, adjusted gross income must be less than $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples filing jointly.

The government-issued checks have been popularly called “stimulus payments,” though the funds primarily have been intended to replace money lost in the collapse of the economy, rather than to stimulate demand.

People have been careful with the funds with every round, and it looks like they’ll play it pretty safe this time too: