Howard Buffett recognized by law enforcement for life-saving actions

SPRINGFIELD — Christian County undersheriff Howard Buffett, the son of billionaire business magnate Warren Buffett, is credited with saving a life while on a humanitarian trip to the U.S./Mexico border earlier this month.
Howard Buffett was recently recognized by the Yuma, Arizona, sheriff's office with a Life-Saving Award for his efforts. Buffett was also cited by Christian County sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp.
Buffett encountered a 27-year-old woman who was found unresponsive due to the extreme heat of the remote desert location. The woman, who had traveled over 2,000 miles from her home in Chiapas, Mexico, with her younger brother, collapsed 10 miles north of the U.S./Mexico border along the foothills of the Tinajas Altas Mountains after suffering from heat stroke and dehydration.
The woman was unconscious and in distress at the time of her discovery.
Buffett and a retired law enforcement officer immediately rendered life-saving measures and were able to stabilize her until she could be airlifted by the Border Patrol Search, Trauma and Rescue team to a medical facility in Yuma.
"Our officers assist our community every day without expectation of recognition," Kettelkamp noted, "However, it is nice to see when an officer is acknowledged.
"Good public safety never takes a rest, and I am proud of all of the men and women of the Christian County Sheriff's Office who, like (undersheriff) Buffett, no matter the place or time, are ready to be there to help others."
Buffett oversees two ranches in Arizona and one farm in Texas, which are adjacent to the U.S./Mexico border, though it wasn't immediately clear if the woman was on any of those properties.
Buffett is chairman and CEO of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, one of the largest private charitable foundations in the United States. The foundation invests primarily in global food security, conflict mitigation and public safety.
Buffett manages a 1,500-acre family farm in Central Illinois and operates a 400-acre farm in Nebraska. He oversees multiple foundation-operated research farms in Arizona, Illinois and Nebraska totaling 9,500 acres.
Buffett was appointed sheriff of Macon County, Illinois, in September 2017 and served through November 2018. Before that, he was an auxiliary deputy for five years in Macon County and Shelby County.
Last month, Buffett suspended his 2022 campaign for sheriff of Macon County.
An author and a conservationist, Buffett served as executive producer (along with Leonardo Dicaprio) of "Virunga," an Academy Award-nominated documentary about conservation work being done in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and "The River and the Wall," a documentary focused on the impact of a physical border wall on the Texas-Mexico border region.
Buffett is the middle son of Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
