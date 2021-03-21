Hundreds gather for ‘Stop Asian Hate’ march in Chicago

Wang noted anti-Asian racism has often been ignored in the U.S., but she hopes that with her rally and nationwide conversations following the violence, those issues will have newfound visibility.

“No matter which country you are born for, what languages you are speaking ... we all came here for the freedom of this land, and for the love of our own people,” Wang said. “I still have hope that we can change this.”

Speakers called for people in attendance to also support others of color who they said paved the way for them to speak out against racial injustices in the U.S. Li said she attended Black Lives Matter protests last year following the death of George Floyd and hopes to continue seeing the Asian and Black communities fight against racism together.

“I’m a refugee from Vietnam,” Tuan Huynh, co-owner of the coffee startup Fat Miilk, said. “We escaped violence to come here into a different jungle, into a street jungle, and we’ve grown up in here. We have to navigate this space, but we cannot forget about the struggles that’s already been here.”