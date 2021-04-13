Hundreds of residents rally to save beavers that made a home in suburban Chicago neighborhood

Cagan manager Kathleen Markland did not respond to questions, including if “trapping to remove” the beavers involved drowning the rodents.

Busiel said she called to ask about the removal and was told underwater traps would be used. She alerted neighbors to the potential drowning of the beavers and posted on social media, which led to a groundswell of support and an organized effort to save the animals.

Busiel said she was walking her dog Monday when a police officer pulled over to check the rodents out.

“Everybody wants to see the beavers,” Busiel said.

The weekend letter from the board offered residents further information about the beavers but said no decision had been made. The board said it had two main responsibilities to homeowners: safety and managing financial resources wisely.

The board, with Cagan, turned to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the village of Glenview and two wildlife removal contractors for recommendations, according to the letter. Wrapping trees with wire mesh, grating tributaries that lead to the ponds and removal of the beavers were among suggested options.

The letter said relocation was not recommended by the Department of Natural Resources because it can be a difficult process.