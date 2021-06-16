Hunger strike at women’s prison brings attention to conditions at Logan Correctional Center

LINCOLN — A state lawmaker is asking the Illinois Department of Corrections to let her meet with women in the Logan Correctional Center after a hunger strike by inmates raised concerns over conditions at the facility.

Rep. Kelly Cassidy, a Chicago democrat, said she has asked to meet with inmates who were affected by a sewage leak and then moved to a housing unit Cassidy says is uninhabitable.

Three women went on a hunger strike last week after 49 women were moved to a typically unused housing unit while the plumbing issue was fixed, Lindsey Hess, spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Corrections said in an emailed statement.

Hess said there were plumbing issues at Logan on May 29 and prison staff found a leaky pipe June 1, prompting staff to move inmates to an area that had only been used as temporary housing during the pandemic.

On June 7, three inmates declared a hunger strike, “to protest the lack of video conference kiosks and weak Wi-Fi connection in the temporary space,” Hess wrote, adding that the strike ended June 9, after the women were moved back to their regular housing unit.

“The plumbing was repaired within 1 day and the women were moved back to their original living space,” Hess wrote.

But Cassidy said she talked to advocates who are in contact with the women and was told the inmates were stepping in sewage water for days before prison staff moved them. When they were moved back, women said the area hadn’t been cleaned properly and still smelled like sewage, she said.

During the pandemic, Cassidy said she heard several complaints about the housing unit they were moved to temporarily because it was not clean and had pests.

“I want to hear directly from them what happened and I want to see with my own eyes where they were and get a sense of what’s actually going on,” Cassidy said. “In my experience, many years of being in this role, the stories that you hear from the inmates and the stories that you hear from the facility administrators are wildly different and the only way to know is to actually go there.”

She said the hunger strike highlights ongoing issues at the Logan prison.

“We passed a law requiring gender-informed policies so that women inmates get the kind of treatment that best practices show us have the best outcomes,” she said. “And we have failed to meet even that minimum standard.”

Logan, located about 30 miles north of Springfield, opened in 1978 and houses more than 1,000 female inmates, according to the IDOC’s website.

Alexis Mansfield, a senior adviser at the Women’s Justice Institute, said the prison should be meeting the women’s basic needs.

“I think we’re seeing how necessary it is for there to be gender-responsive policies and actions” “That it’s important for women to be heard and their needs to be met.”

Mansfield said the Logan facility, like many other prisons around the state, is deteriorating.

“As we move toward a smaller prison population it’s time for us to look at what our prison structure looks like,” she said. “And how we can have women, particularly mothers, closer to their communities and together with their children.”

