Husband, wife in their 90s die in Central Illinois car crash

MORRISONVILLE — A woman and her husband in their 90s were killed when their vehicle was struck by a semi-truck, police said.

Carl Adden, 95, was driving north in Christian County when he failed to stop at a stop sign Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

His vehicle was hit by a truck traveling east Tuesday, near Morrisonville. Isabelle Adden, 92, later died at a hospital.

The 25-year-old truck driver was not hurt.

Carl Adden owned a farm in the area, Morrisonville Mayor Larry Tolliver told The State Journal-Register.

"They were a very caring couple," Tolliver said. "It's just a sad situation."

