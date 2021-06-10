 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Husband, wife in their 90s die in Central Illinois car crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MORRISONVILLE — A woman and her husband in their 90s were killed when their vehicle was struck by a semi-truck, police said.

Carl Adden, 95, was driving north in Christian County when he failed to stop at a stop sign Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

Memorial billboard for Chicago police officer killed in hospital shooting is vandalized

His vehicle was hit by a truck traveling east Tuesday, near Morrisonville. Isabelle Adden, 92, later died at a hospital.

The 25-year-old truck driver was not hurt.

It takes more than astronauts to make NASA tick.

Carl Adden owned a farm in the area, Morrisonville Mayor Larry Tolliver told The State Journal-Register.

"They were a very caring couple," Tolliver said. "It's just a sad situation."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

All The Winners From The 2021 CMT Music Awards

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News