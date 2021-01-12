‘I fear we’re not done with all this’: US Capitol riot tests the loyalty of Chicago-area Trump supporters

Ryan Doorhy, a college student from Westmont, backed President Donald Trump in two elections, seeing him as a champion for long-ignored blue-collar workers and small rural towns.
But when chaos broke out at the U.S. Capitol last week following a Trump rally in which the president continued to claim he was the victim of election fraud, Doorhy was horrified.
“(Trump) has a responsibility to see the people he’s dealing with,” he said. “… These people feel abused and that they had nothing to lose. He drummed up passions in people who were motivated to create violence.”
Audrey Tancos doesn’t see it that way. A Trump devotee who lives in Oak Forest, she is convinced, contrary to the statements of the FBI, that antifa staged the storming of the Capitol — “Trump supporters are not violent people,” she said — and her support for the president has not wavered.
“He’s the greatest president we’ve ever had, and the way he’s been treated has been a disgrace,” she said. “I would always work for him. He’s a man of the people and that’s what I admire about him.”
So it goes among Chicago-area Trump supporters in the wake of last week’s unprecedented upheaval. While some said the riot snapped their fidelity to the president, others insisted he was not to blame, and that they will remain in his corner even if it means splitting from the Republican Party.
“What I’m hoping is for Trump to create a third party,” said Ronald Timatyos, a car salesman from Chicago. “I think the Republicans are going to have a really tough time convincing the people they lied to for four years, saying they had the president’s back.
“We put our faith in them because they backed him, and he was fighting for us. It’s going to be very tough for us to trust them.”
Chicago and its surroundings have not been hospitable territory for Trump. McHenry was the only local county to hand him a victory in 2020, and even there his margin narrowed from 2016.
Yet more than 1.2 million people in the Chicago area still voted for him in November and have watched with varying degrees of sympathy or frustration as he insisted, without evidence, that the presidency had been stolen from him.
Matthew Pinna, a University of Chicago student who chairs the Illinois College Republican Federation, said he blames Trump for lifting the hopes of his supporters when it was clear the election results would not be overturned.
“You could see the impact his words had on people who supported and trusted him,” Pinna said. “When it came down to the certification meeting (at the Capitol), a lot of them truly felt that the election was being robbed.
“Without a doubt, President Trump deserves a lot of that blame, which is why a lot of us were upset.”
Oliver Bujdei, a two-time Trump voter who lives in the northwest suburbs, didn’t believe the president’s remarks at the rally were a call for violence, though he said Trump should have been more forceful about telling the Capitol invaders to leave.
He said he wouldn’t revise his opinion about the president based on media accounts of the incident.
“I don’t have all the information to say he’s a corrupt, evil person,” Bujdei said. “The (allegations) swirling around him are incredibly unfair to someone who tried to help our country. He kept his promises and delivered as much as he could.”
Tom McCullagh, a Trump supporter and Republican who unsuccessfully sought election to the Illinois Senate in November, was at Trump’s rally and witnessed some of the disorder outside the Capitol, including a member of the crowd firing shots into the air.
“It was a travesty, what they did,” he said. “We were the party of law and order all summer and they were committing crimes that jeopardized the leaders of the free world.”
But McCullagh didn’t blame Trump’s speech or his failure to concede the presidential race for the violence, comparing him with Democratic politicians who supported anti-police brutality demonstrations that sometimes boiled over into rioting and looting.
“I wish everybody could take a step back from the hyper-partisanship and realize we’re all Americans,” he said. “We need to continue to be one nation. People need to put aside the animosity and find common ground again, because I fear we’re not done with all this and it’s scary.”
He still counts himself as a Trump supporter, as does Xavier Montalvo, a Wood Dale resident who sells information technology equipment while studying communications at the University of Illinois.
He said the people who stormed the Capitol “aren’t real Americans,” though he didn’t think Trump spurred them to violence. Based on Trump’s performance in office, including tax cuts and deregulation, Montalvo said he’s still in the president’s corner.
“He’s not perfect in any way, but I still believe he was a great president,” he said. “He was not the most politically correct, but he did get a lot done. I hope he runs again in 2024.”
Grace Krasno, 81, of Fox River Grove, said she was born in Ukraine, grew up in Brazil and now votes consistently Republican to oppose abortion and socialism. She, too, believes antifa was behind the Capitol attack, thinks the election was rigged and hopes Trump will stay in politics.
“Trump speaks our language,” she said. “This is the best president we ever had.”
While Illinois Republicans have denounced the violence in Washington, some have declined to hold Trump responsible in their public statements. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of the 16th District is a notable exception: He has called for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.
Jim Zay, head of the DuPage Republican Party, is another. He wrote in a Facebook post the day of the riot that “if anyone is injured or worse it will be on the hands of the president.”
He was uneasy about a rift developing between hard-core Trump supporters and the rest of the Republican Party, though he hoped most would stay even if Trump tries to build an independent political movement.
“We’re the party of Lincoln, we’re the party of Reagan,” Zay said. “If people think they’re going to form a third party for Donald Trump, good luck.”