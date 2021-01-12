‘I fear we’re not done with all this’: US Capitol riot tests the loyalty of Chicago-area Trump supporters

“What I’m hoping is for Trump to create a third party,” said Ronald Timatyos, a car salesman from Chicago. “I think the Republicans are going to have a really tough time convincing the people they lied to for four years, saying they had the president’s back.

“We put our faith in them because they backed him, and he was fighting for us. It’s going to be very tough for us to trust them.”

Chicago and its surroundings have not been hospitable territory for Trump. McHenry was the only local county to hand him a victory in 2020, and even there his margin narrowed from 2016.

Yet more than 1.2 million people in the Chicago area still voted for him in November and have watched with varying degrees of sympathy or frustration as he insisted, without evidence, that the presidency had been stolen from him.

Matthew Pinna, a University of Chicago student who chairs the Illinois College Republican Federation, said he blames Trump for lifting the hopes of his supporters when it was clear the election results would not be overturned.

“You could see the impact his words had on people who supported and trusted him,” Pinna said. “When it came down to the certification meeting (at the Capitol), a lot of them truly felt that the election was being robbed.