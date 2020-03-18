‘I have to see my mom.’ Daughter visits mother through window of Illinois nursing home where 22 people tested positive for coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, she did what she’s been doing, standing outside the window so her mother could see her. A nurse cracked the window open so the two could talk a bit.

“She saw me, she waved at me,” the Bolingbrook woman said after the visit. “She said she’s doing really well.”

Hall said her mother is staying in her room, which she shares with another woman. All meals are brought to their rooms now, and any rehabilitation services such as physical therapy are done in the residents’ rooms.

When she first learned of the ban on outside visitors, Hall was devastated, she said. Her mother is not good at using her cellphone to stay in touch, Hall said. But the window visits have helped keep some normalcy.

“At first it was really nerve-wracking,” she said, adding she also gets updates on her mother through regular phone calls to the facility. “But as the days go by, you have to just get used to the scenario.”

Like many others across the state, Hall, a paralegal, also finds herself working from home these days. She said that she’s getting used to the new normal and that her faith has been a help.