IDPH: Number of COVID-19 tests tops the 5 million mark
IDPH: Number of COVID-19 tests tops the 5 million mark

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,529 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Saturday, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 272,856 cases, including 8,436 deaths.

The preliminary statewide positivity rate through Friday is 3.5 percent.

State laboratories topped the 5 million mark in tests with 5,057,142.

As of Friday, 1,469 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 326 patients were in the intensive care unit and 141 patients were on ventilators.

Sangamon County Department of Public Health doesn't release numbers on Saturday. It releases totals for both Saturday and Sunday on Sunday.

