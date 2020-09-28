If tax report is true, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says President Trump ‘needs to apologize’

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said President Donald Trump owes the public an apology if a New York Times investigation detailing his federal tax history is true.
“For someone to use every act possible not to pay his fair share and then act like he’s this incredibly successful businessman, disappointing’s not the right word. It’s extraordinarily troubling to me and, obviously, the IRS is all over this because if the reporting is correct, they’ve been in a 10-year fight with this guy over auditing his taxes,” Lightfoot said at an unrelated news conference. “He needs to come clean, he needs to take ownership, and frankly if the reporting is true, he needs to apologize.”
Lightfoot, a Democrat who’s endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden against Trump, said she’s “deeply disturbed” by the reporting’s findings, which suggest Trump used “every trick in the book” to avoid paying his fair share.
“It doesn’t seem right, it doesn’t seem fair, and it explains a lot,” Lightfoot said. “It explains why he’s gone to great lengths to avoid allowing us as members of the public to take our measure of whether or not he’s living up to his responsibilities and his fair share.”
Among the key findings of the New York Times report:
-- "Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that The Times examined. In 2017, after he became president, his tax bill was only $750.
-- "He has reduced his tax bill with questionable measures, including a $72.9 million tax refund that is the subject of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.
-- "Many of his signature businesses, including his golf courses, report losing large amounts of money -- losses that have helped him to lower his taxes.
-- "The financial pressure on him is increasing as hundreds of millions of dollars in loans he personally guaranteed are soon coming due.
-- “Even while declaring losses, he has managed to enjoy a lavish lifestyle by taking tax deductions on what most people would consider personal expenses, including residences, aircraft and $70,000 in hairstyling for television.”
Lightfoot has frequently thrown barbs at Trump, who regularly invokes Chicago to bolster his “law and order” campaign theme.
Although the mayor has sparred with Trump, she also has made attempts to work with him and his family. He called her with congratulations after Lightfoot defeated Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the city’s mayoral race.
Before she was sworn in as mayor, Lightfoot went to Washington, D.C., and had a meeting with Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter who also is a White House adviser.
But the relationship between Lightfoot and the Trumps has coarsened over time. Lightfoot ripped Ivanka Trump last year for a tweet about Chicago violence.
Earlier this year, she also blasted Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband and fellow White House adviser.
Lightfoot in May responded to Trump tweeting a message that included, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” in reply to rioting in Minneapolis and elsewhere following George Floyd’s death by accusing the president of destabilizing the country and using a thinly veiled profanity.
“He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders, to throw red meat to his base,” Lightfoot said at the time. “His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. We can absolutely not let him prevail. And I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”
