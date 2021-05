SPRINGFIELD — Illinois public health officials on Saturday reported 1,108 new probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 1,374,565 cases and 22,599 deaths.

There were 59,314 tests reported in the previous 24 hours, and the seven-day statewide positivity rate as a percent of total test is 2.3%.

There were 76,652 doses of the vaccine administered Friday, and the seven-day rolling average of daily doses is 74,487.

— Chicago Tribune

