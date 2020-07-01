Illinois adds 828 more COVID cases; recovery rate now 94%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRIGNFIELD — Illinois announced another 828 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday among 33,090 tests completed, for a one-day positivity rate of 2.5%. The recovery rate is 94%, according to the data.

The new cases mark the third time the state has reported more than 800 new cases in the last seven days after 17 days of staying below that bench mark.

The state also continues to increase testing capacity, setting a one-day record with Wednesday’s output and topping more than 30,000 tests for five of the last seven days.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for those tested remained at 2.6 percent as the Illinois Department of Public Health announced another 30 deaths Wednesday, bringing total casualties since the pandemic reached Illinois to 6,951.

There have been 144,013 total confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois since the pandemic began, and 1.63 million tests have been completed in the state.

Hospitalizations remained relatively flat as well, with the total number of COVID-19 patients occupying a hospital bed falling to 1,511 — a decrease of 49 from the day prior. That left about 41 percent of the state’s total hospital supply open.