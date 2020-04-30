Illinois AG files appeal in state Rep. Darren Bailey’s lawsuit over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order

Pritzker and his two immediate predecessors, Republican Bruce Rauner and Democrat Pat Quinn, issued disaster proclamations for flooding and extended them beyond 30 days, according to the filing. When Pritzker did so last May, “his efforts were celebrated by Bailey himself," the filing states.

The judge’s order also “improperly disrupts the status quo and places undue weight on the personal harm to Bailey as compared with the immense public health crisis that will occur should Bailey and others cease compliance with the governor’s orders.”

The attorney general’s office also seeks to poke holes in Bailey’s argument that approval from the General Assembly is required to extend a disaster declaration beyond 30 days.

While the legislature gave itself “an express oversight role” in some aspects of emergency management through the Emergency Management Agency Act, the fact that the section that gives the governor the power declare disasters contains no such language “demonstrates that it intended to grant the governor the authority to issue disaster proclamations and use his emergency powers without the limitations suggested by Bailey,” according to the attorney general’s office.