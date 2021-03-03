Illinois announces new vaccination sites in Cook, Adams counties

SPRINGFIELD – The state announced new mass vaccination sites in Adams and Cook counties Wednesday and added National Guard support for sites in the state’s southernmost seven counties.

That brings the number of state-supported mass vaccination sites to 18, according to the governor’s office, while there are more than 880 sites throughout the state where eligible recipients can be vaccinated. Information on where to find vaccination sites and appointments is available at coronavirus.illinois.gov, although appointments are still limited due to limited supply.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine include people age 65 and older and those age 16 to 64 with preexisting conditions and comorbidities, as well as frontline essential workers and inmates.

According to a New York Times database, Illinois was 23rd of all states with 16% of its population having received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday – numbers that did not yet include distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was approved over the weekend.

The state was 46th overall, however, for percentage of the population having received two doses of vaccine as of Tuesday, sitting at 6.8%. By Wednesday, that number was at 7.11%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.