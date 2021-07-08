Illinois announces winners of first COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing

CHICAGO — The first four winners in the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery are an adult from Chicago, who took the $1 million cash prize, and students from Chicago, suburban Cook County and DeKalb County who each won a $150,000 scholarship, the state announced Thursday.

The winners, whose names were drawn from a database of residents who had received at least one coronavirus vaccination by July 1, were to be notified immediately by phone and email. Their names will be announced eight days after the drawing unless they choose to remain anonymous, according to the state.

“Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for getting the shot.”

The lottery, an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, offers $7 million in cash prizes and $3 million in college scholarships.

Vaccinated residents don’t have to enter to qualify, as winners are drawn from state vaccination records. There will be three $1 million cash prizes and 40 $100,000 prizes while 20 youths will win a Bright Start college savings plan worth $150,000.

The state will draw three $100,000 winners on July 12, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16. Another 22 $100,000 winners will be drawn from individual regions around the state on Aug. 12 and two more $1 million winners will be selected on Aug. 26.

Also on Aug. 26, the other 17 $150,000 scholarship winners will be selected statewide and in regions throughout the state.