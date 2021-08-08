Illinois artists create pieces about COVID-19 vaccination

When Riley Ellis was young, they were moved by cartoons — the different styles, characters, and the emotions they could draw out of the audience.

Now 18 years old, Ellis is an animator, and is using their skills to showcase how receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can bring color back into people's lives.

"I remember [cartoons] having such a big impact on me that I wanted to be able to have that positive impact on people," Ellis said.

Artists in the Quad-Cities and across Illinois have created over 72 different projects about the COVID-19 vaccine, with the goal of encouraging people to get the shot. Arts Alliance Illinois and Quad City Arts are collaborating on the program.

Each artist is getting paid by Arts Alliance Illinois, Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard said, compensating a group that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Arts and culture were really hard hit during quarantine and lockdown, and it"ll take years to come back from that," he said.

Getting more people vaccinated will help the arts community immensely, Maynard said, allowing groups to gather again and artists to hold events and markets.

According to the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, 57% of Illinoisans ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Aug. 6.

Aubrey Barnes, a Quad-Cities-based artist, educator, and host of the Black Thoughts Podcast, hosted a panel discussing thoughts and hesitancies surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine in the Black community, and the pandemic in general.

Among those on the panel were Rock Island-Milan School District Superintendent Reginald Lawrence and Brandy Donaldson, an author and activist in the Quad-Cities.

The panel primarily spoke about the economic effects of COVID-19 on Black people, different ways people got creative in keeping going with working from home and other struggles, and mental health during the pandemic.

Encouraging the vaccine wasn't the main goal of the conversation, Barnes said, but they spoke about the vaccine and dove into different reasons why some have hesitated to get the shot. For example, some people may have had traumatic experiences in the past getting a shot.

"We were able to listen to each other's narratives, as well as challenge each other's narratives, challenge the people who had those hesitancies in a healthy, productive manner," Barnes said. "I think that was great."

Having conversations within the Black community about subjects like the pandemic and vaccinations is important because often these thoughts aren't included in larger discussions on the topics, Barnes said.

"For myself, personally, when I see the conversations of COVID vaccines, CDC regulations, and all these 'ism's, the conversation is still kind of just like white folks having like having the conversation ... if there's a Black voice it's kind of minute to the bigger voice," Barnes said. "So there's a perspective or narrative there that isn't really covered."

Ellis' animation depicts a person living in quarantine, a gray-scale color-scheme providing an atmosphere of loneliness and isolation. When the character receives the vaccine, their world explodes into color as they get to go out and see people again.

Animation will catch people's attention and keep it in a way a poster or still image might not, Ellis said. The narrative will hopefully create a larger impact on people, causing them to consider getting the vaccine.

"It feels a little more personal to whoever sees it, in my opinion," Ellis said.

