Illinois assisted living company tells workers to get vaccinated or find another job. Will more health care providers follow?

CHICAGO — When Melissa Fisher learned she’d have to get vaccinated to keep her job, she tried to fight it.

Fisher, who works in an assisted living and memory care facility run by Chicago-based Enlivant, gave the company a letter from her pastor explaining her religious objection. Fisher also volunteered to get tested for COVID-19 each week, rather than be vaccinated.

But Enlivant stood firm, telling her in an email Friday that her request to forgo vaccination was denied because of the nature of her job and “the threat to yourself and others from remaining unvaccinated.”

Fisher expects her last day will be Monday.

“I just thought they would honor my freedom of religion, my rights, but apparently we don’t have that right anymore,” said Fisher, who is an apostolic holiness Christian. Enlivant has more than 200 facilities across the country, including in Rockford and Joliet. Fisher, who works at an Enlivant facility in Tennessee, helps residents with daily tasks, such as dressing and going to the bathroom.

Workplace vaccination requirements are expected to become increasingly contentious as more offices reopen, and the issue could be especially pressing in the health care industry, where employees often work closely with elderly or vulnerable patients.