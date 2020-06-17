Illinois attorney general accuses plasma collection company of discrimination

CSL Plasma has locations throughout Illinois, including Calumet Park, Champaign, Chicago, Decatur, Hazel Crest, Joliet, Melrose Park, Montgomery, Normal, O'Fallon, Peoria, Rock Island, Rockford and Springfield. Eligible individuals can donate plasma up to twice a week, and CSL pays donors approximately $70 for each 90-minute donation. The attorney general's office opened an investigation into CSL after receiving complaints from Illinois residents who were prevented from donating.

Raoul's office received a complaint in November 2018 from a resident who attempted to donate plasma at a CSL facility in Rockford. According to Raoul's complaint, once the facility staff learned about her service animal, she was told she did not meet donation criteria and directed to return at a later date. When she returned the following day, she was told she could not provide plasma because she used a service animal. During the investigation, the attorney general's office found a copy of an internal CSL policy encouraging employees to discriminate against people with service animals.

Raoul's office was contacted by a second individual who was unable to provide plasma in July 2018 after CSL denied him reasonable accommodations. According to the complaint, the prospective donor is deaf and asked for an American Sign Language interpreter while he was at a location in Montgomery. The individual left after CSL refused to provide an ASL interpreter but returned two weeks later and was informed by employees that providing ASL interpreters violated CSL policy.

