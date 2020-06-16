Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul tests positive for coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Tuesday.

The Chicago Democrat didn’t feel well over the weekend and was tested Monday, his office said. Raoul has been self-isolating since he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. He was advised during a telehealth appointment to get tested.

“My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office," Raoul said in a statement. “As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the attorney general’s office will continue uninterrupted.”

The attorney general’s office is in the process of notifying people who may have come into contact with Raoul so they can self-isolate and seek medical advice.

Raoul, who was elected attorney general in 2018 after serving 15 years in the state Senate, is the highest-ranking Illinois politician to announce a positive test for the coronavirus.

Recently appointed state Rep. Edgar Gonzalez, a Chicago Democrat, missed the General Assembly’s special legislative session in May after testing positive for the virus.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker went into self-isolation earlier that month after a staffer tested positive. But the governor twice tested negative, according to his office.