Illinois attorney general reports office network ‘compromised’

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Tuesday that his agency's office internet network was discovered to be "compromised" on Saturday.

“In the early hours of Saturday morning, it was discovered that the office’s network was compromised. Since then, information technology staff and investigators from the Attorney General’s office have been working closely with federal law enforcement authorities to evaluate the extent to which the network was compromised,” Raoul said in a news release.

“This investigation is ongoing, and I am committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible to ensure that the Attorney General’s office can continue to provide critical services to the people of Illinois.”

Annie Thompson, the agency spokesperson, sent Tuesday’s news release using a Gmail address instead of her state government email address.

Thompson did not comment on whether the office internet network remains “compromised,” or whether the issue has been resolved.

The release states that an “investigation into the extent to which the Attorney General’s office’s network was compromised is ongoing,” and more information will be made available at a later, undefined date.