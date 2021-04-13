Illinois attorney general’s office investigating hack of its computer network

The Illinois attorney general’s office is investigating a hack of its computer network that was discovered over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

The office detected early Saturday that its network had been compromised, Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

“Since then, information technology staff and investigators from the attorney general’s office have been working closely with federal law enforcement authorities to evaluate the extent to which the network was compromised,” Raoul said.

Raoul spokeswoman Annie Thompson had no immediate comment on whether the hack had affected the office’s ability to do its day-to-day work representing the state in court and working to protect consumers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0