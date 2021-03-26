Illinois authorizes counties to expand vaccine eligibility early

SPRINGFIELD — Areas of the state may begin vaccinating those 16 years of age or older earlier than anticipated as vaccine demand slows under current guidelines and COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases see an uptick.

Vaccine eligibility is not set to open statewide until April 12, but in response to an increase in cases, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that local health departments seeing low vaccine demand can expand eligibility to all who are 16 and older. The state also announced the deployment of five mobile teams to combat a surge in northwest Illinois.

The statewide seven-day rolling case positivity rate was 2.9 percent Friday, the highest rate since Feb. 15. As of Thursday night, 1,302 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a high since Feb. 26. Of those, 264 patients were in intensive care unit beds and 120 were reported to be on ventilators.

Because some areas of the state have already administered first and second doses to a majority of those eligible under current guidelines, demand for the vaccine has slowed, the governor’s office said.

“We didn’t want doses sitting around,” Pritzker said at an unrelated news conference in Chicago Friday. “We’ve got teams that are going to regions of the state where this is happening and effectuating change so that we can bring down the numbers.”