Illinois auto insurance verification program underway

JACKSONVILLE — The state is reminding drivers that a new electronic verification system is in place to find those without auto insurance.

The program began July 1. Insurance companies are working in conjunction with the Secretary of State's Office.

If electronic verification is unsuccessful, the Secretary of State's Office will send a written request to the vehicle owner giving them an opportunity to prove they have insurance before suspending their registration.

