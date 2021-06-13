 Skip to main content
Illinois average for positive COVID tests remains below 1%

CHICAGO — The number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued to drop over the weekend with the state's seven-day positivity rate on all tests remaining under 1%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 298 new and confirmed cases on Sunday, along with 11 new deaths.

At the same time, more than half of the state's adult population has been fully vaccinated.

Overall, Illinois has logged more than 1.3 million infections. The death toll from the coronavirus is 23,061.

Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, talks about the state entering phase five of the Restore Illinois plan on Friday.

Illinois fully reopened on Friday since pandemic-related closures and restrictions were put in place more than a year ago. Chicago, which hasn't always lined up with state restrictions, also reopened Friday.

People who are not vaccinated must still wear a face covering indoors, and everyone will still need to wear masks inside health care facilities, jails, shelters, schools, taxis and on public transportation. Businesses can still opt to require people to wear masks on their premises.

